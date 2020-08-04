JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Ashok Leyland subsidiary Optare update on order for 21 battery-electric Metrodecker EV with First York
Business Standard

JTEKT India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 37.45 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 80.54% to Rs 75.99 crore

Net loss of JTEKT India reported to Rs 37.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 5.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 80.54% to Rs 75.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 390.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales75.99390.44 -81 OPM %-40.628.82 -PBDT-30.4333.74 PL PBT-51.0910.05 PL NP-37.455.37 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, August 04 2020. 13:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU