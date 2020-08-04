Marksans Pharma consolidated net profit rises 119.62% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 35.15% to Rs 331.15 crore

Net profit of Marksans Pharma rose 119.62% to Rs 49.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 22.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 35.15% to Rs 331.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 245.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.331.15245.0321.1413.2368.6532.3561.4027.6149.3722.48

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)