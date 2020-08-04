JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q1 PAT drops 69% to Rs 6 cr
Business Standard

Marksans Pharma consolidated net profit rises 119.62% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 35.15% to Rs 331.15 crore

Net profit of Marksans Pharma rose 119.62% to Rs 49.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 22.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 35.15% to Rs 331.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 245.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales331.15245.03 35 OPM %21.1413.23 -PBDT68.6532.35 112 PBT61.4027.61 122 NP49.3722.48 120

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, August 04 2020. 11:48 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU