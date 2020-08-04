Marksans Pharma consolidated net profit rises 119.62% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Marksans Pharma consolidated net profit rises 19.54% in the December 2019 quarter
Marksans Pharma consolidated net profit rises 333.91% in the March 2020 quarter
Marksans Pharma recalls one batch of Metformin Extended Release Tablets
Marksans Pharma gets EIR from USFDA for New York unit
Marksans Pharma Ltd Slips 4.87%
-
Sales rise 35.15% to Rs 331.15 croreNet profit of Marksans Pharma rose 119.62% to Rs 49.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 22.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 35.15% to Rs 331.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 245.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales331.15245.03 35 OPM %21.1413.23 -PBDT68.6532.35 112 PBT61.4027.61 122 NP49.3722.48 120
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU