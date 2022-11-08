Jubilant Pharmova consolidated net profit declines 96.16% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 3.00% to Rs 1584.74 crore

Net profit of Jubilant Pharmova declined 96.16% to Rs 5.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 142.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 3.00% to Rs 1584.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1633.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1584.741633.6813.6420.70187.17307.8293.22208.045.49142.84

