Jubilant Pharmova consolidated net profit declines 96.16% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 3.00% to Rs 1584.74 crore

Net profit of Jubilant Pharmova declined 96.16% to Rs 5.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 142.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 3.00% to Rs 1584.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1633.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1584.741633.68 -3 OPM %13.6420.70 -PBDT187.17307.82 -39 PBT93.22208.04 -55 NP5.49142.84 -96

First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 17:59 IST

