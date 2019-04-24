Jumbo Bag reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.57 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 3.78% to Rs 27.71 croreNet loss of Jumbo Bag reported to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 3.78% to Rs 27.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 26.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 5.50% to Rs 1.03 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.83% to Rs 117.47 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 106.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales27.7126.70 4 117.47106.96 10 OPM %7.946.89 -6.766.14 - PBDT1.381.18 17 4.293.23 33 PBT0.940.68 38 2.501.44 74 NP-0.570.55 PL 1.031.09 -6
