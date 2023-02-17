Jyoti Structures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.48 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Jyoti Structures reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.47 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Jyoti Structures spurts on order win
Jyoti Structures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.03 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Indices trim gains, Nifty below 17,050 mark, FMCG shares advance
Mahindra Logistics, Amara Raja Batteries, Filatex India in spotlight
-
Sales reported at Rs 43.86 croreNet Loss of Jyoti Structures reported to Rs 5.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 13.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales reported to Rs 43.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2022. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales43.860 0 OPM %-9.300 -PBDT-4.03-11.54 65 PBT-5.48-13.19 58 NP-5.48-13.19 58
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU