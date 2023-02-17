JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

EUROPE Stocks trade mixed
Business Standard

Mrugesh Trading reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Reported sales nil

Mrugesh Trading reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2022 and during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, February 17 2023. 07:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU