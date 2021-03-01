K E C International wins orders worth Rs 1140 cr

K E C International has secured new orders of Rs. 1,140 crore across its various businesses:

Transmission & Distribution: The business has secured orders of Rs. 963 crore for T&D projects in Middle East and Africa.

Railways: The business has secured an order of Rs. 113 crore for 2 x 25 kV Overhead Electrification (OHE) and associated works for speed upgradation in India.

Civil: The business has secured an order of Rs. 64 crore for infra works in the Hydrocarbon segment in India.

