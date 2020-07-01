K.P. Energy reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.55 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 91.18% to Rs 5.99 croreNet loss of K.P. Energy reported to Rs 5.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 6.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 91.18% to Rs 5.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 67.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 94.34% to Rs 1.10 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 19.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 52.66% to Rs 74.99 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 158.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales5.9967.92 -91 74.99158.41 -53 OPM %-64.4413.60 -14.3620.78 - PBDT-5.498.31 PL 6.7528.75 -77 PBT-6.507.12 PL 2.7824.91 -89 NP-5.556.76 PL 1.1019.44 -94
