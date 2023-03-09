JUST IN
Kabra Extrusion Technik acquires Kolsite Energy

Capital Market 

Kolsite Energy to be used as SPV for setting up lithium-ion battery manufacturing unit

Kabra Extrusion Technik has acquired 100% of the equity of Kolsite Energy at a total consideration of Rs.10,000 on 8 March 2023.

Kolsite Energy will be used as a Special Purpose Vehicle for setting up a new manufacturing plant in North India for manufacturing Lithium-ion battery packs.

First Published: Thu, March 09 2023. 12:04 IST

