Kabra Extrusion Technik acquires Kolsite Energy

Kolsite Energy to be used as SPV for setting up lithium-ion battery manufacturing unitKabra Extrusion Technik has acquired 100% of the equity of Kolsite Energy at a total consideration of Rs.10,000 on 8 March 2023.
Kolsite Energy will be used as a Special Purpose Vehicle for setting up a new manufacturing plant in North India for manufacturing Lithium-ion battery packs.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
