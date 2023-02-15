Kaiser Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 17.65% to Rs 0.14 crore

Net profit of Kaiser Corporation remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 17.65% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.140.1705.880.010.010.010.010.010.01

