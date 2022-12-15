Metal stocks slide

Metal stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Metal index decreasing 254.62 points or 1.21% at 20702.08 at 13:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 2.3%), National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 1.71%),JSW Steel Ltd (down 1.58%),Tata Steel Ltd (down 1.19%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 1.17%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 1.13%), Coal India Ltd (down 0.99%), Vedanta Ltd (down 0.63%), and APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 0.28%).

At 13:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 505.96 or 0.81% at 62171.95.

The Nifty 50 index was down 141.55 points or 0.76% at 18518.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 15.97 points or 0.05% at 29970.65.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 34.56 points or 0.37% at 9311.27.

On BSE,1648 shares were trading in green, 1815 were trading in red and 159 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)