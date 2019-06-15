Kalyani Commercials standalone net profit rises 8.33% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 28.04% to Rs 100.03 crore

Net profit of rose 8.33% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 28.04% to Rs 100.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 139.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.77% to Rs 0.55 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 18.97% to Rs 401.31 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 495.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

100.03139.01401.31495.262.613.012.261.750.400.411.511.510.270.220.820.820.130.120.550.52

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)