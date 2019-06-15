Kalyani Commercials standalone net profit rises 8.33% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Kalyani Steels revenue moves up to Rs 374 crore in Q3 FY19
Nirav Commercials standalone net profit declines 99.31% in the March 2019 quarter
Nirav Commercials standalone net profit declines 91.45% in the December 2018 quarter
Kalyani Forge standalone net profit rises 143.04% in the December 2018 quarter
Indefinite hunger strike by IIIT, Kalyani students
-
Sales decline 28.04% to Rs 100.03 croreNet profit of Kalyani Commercials rose 8.33% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 28.04% to Rs 100.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 139.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 5.77% to Rs 0.55 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 18.97% to Rs 401.31 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 495.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales100.03139.01 -28 401.31495.26 -19 OPM %2.613.01 -2.261.75 - PBDT0.400.41 -2 1.511.51 0 PBT0.270.22 23 0.820.82 0 NP0.130.12 8 0.550.52 6
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU