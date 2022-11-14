Zota Health Care consolidated net profit declines 71.65% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 10.06% to Rs 38.95 croreNet profit of Zota Health Care declined 71.65% to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 10.06% to Rs 38.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 35.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales38.9535.39 10 OPM %12.4013.73 -PBDT5.015.02 0 PBT2.154.34 -50 NP0.913.21 -72
