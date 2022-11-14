Kama Holdings standalone net profit rises 449.76% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 455.44% to Rs 200.29 croreNet profit of Kama Holdings rose 449.76% to Rs 195.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 35.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 455.44% to Rs 200.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 36.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales200.2936.06 455 OPM %99.8899.45 -PBDT200.1535.60 462 PBT200.1335.59 462 NP195.6635.59 450
