Kama Holdings standalone net profit rises 449.76% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 455.44% to Rs 200.29 crore

Net profit of Kama Holdings rose 449.76% to Rs 195.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 35.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 455.44% to Rs 200.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 36.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.200.2936.0699.8899.45200.1535.60200.1335.59195.6635.59

