JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Grasim Industries Q2 PAT drops 17% YoY to Rs 1,097 cr
Business Standard

Kama Holdings standalone net profit rises 449.76% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 455.44% to Rs 200.29 crore

Net profit of Kama Holdings rose 449.76% to Rs 195.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 35.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 455.44% to Rs 200.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 36.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales200.2936.06 455 OPM %99.8899.45 -PBDT200.1535.60 462 PBT200.1335.59 462 NP195.6635.59 450

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 15:43 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU