Kavit Industries consolidated net profit declines 42.16% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 26.52% to Rs 55.67 crore

Net profit of Kavit Industries declined 42.16% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 26.52% to Rs 55.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 75.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 122.44% to Rs 3.47 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.98% to Rs 100.17 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 105.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

55.6775.76100.17105.4214.69-0.700.86-0.850.891.365.202.570.811.174.892.250.591.023.471.56

