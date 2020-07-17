Kavit Industries consolidated net profit declines 42.16% in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 26.52% to Rs 55.67 crore

Net profit of Kavit Industries declined 42.16% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 26.52% to Rs 55.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 75.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 122.44% to Rs 3.47 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.98% to Rs 100.17 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 105.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales55.6775.76 -27 100.17105.42 -5 OPM %14.69-0.70 -0.86-0.85 - PBDT0.891.36 -35 5.202.57 102 PBT0.811.17 -31 4.892.25 117 NP0.591.02 -42 3.471.56 122

First Published: Fri, July 17 2020. 07:55 IST

