KDDL consolidated net profit rises 500.00% in the September 2018 quarter

Sales rise 55.37% to Rs 156.50 crore

Net profit of KDDL rose 500.00% to Rs 5.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 55.37% to Rs 156.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 100.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales156.50100.73 55 OPM %8.566.96 -PBDT11.304.41 156 PBT8.071.46 453 NP5.460.91 500

First Published: Mon, November 05 2018. 10:13 IST

