Kellton Tech Solutions consolidated net profit rises 8.39% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 1.60% to Rs 206.38 crore

Net profit of Kellton Tech Solutions rose 8.39% to Rs 18.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 17.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 1.60% to Rs 206.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 209.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales206.38209.73 -2 OPM %13.6114.57 -PBDT24.6227.25 -10 PBT23.1625.85 -10 NP18.4717.04 8

First Published: Sat, February 16 2019. 17:08 IST

