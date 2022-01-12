Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd Slips 5.07%

Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd has added 42.86% over last one month compared to 7.32% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 4.47% rise in the SENSEX

Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd fell 5.07% today to trade at Rs 88. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is down 0.05% to quote at 37890.47. The index is up 7.32 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, 63 Moons Technologies Ltd decreased 2.87% and KPIT Technologies Ltd lost 1.99% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went up 41.59 % over last one year compared to the 22.96% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd has added 42.86% over last one month compared to 7.32% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 4.47% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 5.45 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 4.36 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 96.5 on 11 Jan 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 39.25 on 24 Aug 2021.

