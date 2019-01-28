JUST IN
Kernex Microsystems (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.04 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 74.62% to Rs 0.83 crore

Net Loss of Kernex Microsystems (India) reported to Rs 7.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 2.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 74.62% to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.833.27 -75 OPM %-1836.14-54.74 -PBDT-15.76-2.14 -636 PBT-16.27-2.71 -500 NP-7.04-2.61 -170

First Published: Mon, January 28 2019. 16:06 IST

