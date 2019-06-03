Kesar Petroproducts reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.21 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 26.25% to Rs 35.00 croreNet loss of Kesar Petroproducts reported to Rs 4.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 5.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 26.25% to Rs 35.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 47.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.32 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 30.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 12.98% to Rs 154.74 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 177.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales35.0047.46 -26 154.74177.82 -13 OPM %-11.1114.37 -1.2921.47 - PBDT-5.277.95 PL 2.3140.15 -94 PBT-5.767.49 PL 0.3338.37 -99 NP-4.215.68 PL -0.3230.55 PL
