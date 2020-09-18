Financials stocks slide

Financials stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Finance index decreasing 4.13 points or 0.08% at 5138.4 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Finance index, Repco Home Finance Ltd (down 3.06%), Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd (down 3.02%),SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd (down 2.88%),Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd (down 2.63%),Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd (down 2.41%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Reliance Home Finance Ltd (down 2.04%), Max Financial Services Ltd (down 1.71%), Muthoot Capital Services Ltd (down 1.64%), Union Bank of India (down 1.63%), and Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd (down 1.47%).

On the other hand, Aditya Birla Money Ltd (up 8.76%), Centrum Capital Ltd (up 8.33%), and Religare Enterprises Ltd (up 5.9%) turned up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 90.6 or 0.23% at 39070.45.

The Nifty 50 index was up 57.55 points or 0.5% at 11573.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 68.81 points or 0.45% at 15418.36.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 20.75 points or 0.41% at 5107.19.

On BSE,1379 shares were trading in green, 1205 were trading in red and 189 were unchanged.

