Rathi Steel & Power standalone net profit rises 238.20% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 2.75% to Rs 172.82 croreNet profit of Rathi Steel & Power rose 238.20% to Rs 3.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 2.75% to Rs 172.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 177.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales172.82177.71 -3 OPM %4.893.08 -PBDT5.093.66 39 PBT3.010.89 238 NP3.010.89 238
