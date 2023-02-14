Rathi Steel & Power standalone net profit rises 238.20% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 2.75% to Rs 172.82 crore

Net profit of Rathi Steel & Power rose 238.20% to Rs 3.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 2.75% to Rs 172.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 177.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.172.82177.714.893.085.093.663.010.893.010.89

