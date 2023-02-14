Paramount Cosmetics (India) standalone net profit declines 97.53% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 14.72% to Rs 7.87 croreNet profit of Paramount Cosmetics (India) declined 97.53% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 14.72% to Rs 7.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales7.876.86 15 OPM %8.2626.53 -PBDT0.241.47 -84 PBT0.041.22 -97 NP0.020.81 -98
