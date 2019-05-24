Kilpest India consolidated net profit rises 114.29% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 10.87% to Rs 6.12 croreNet profit of Kilpest India rose 114.29% to Rs 1.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.87% to Rs 6.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 52.12% to Rs 5.02 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 0.30% to Rs 23.28 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 23.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales6.125.52 11 23.2823.21 0 OPM %38.4023.55 -31.0123.35 - PBDT2.101.15 83 7.504.97 51 PBT1.981.00 98 6.954.52 54 NP1.200.56 114 5.023.30 52
