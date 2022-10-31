Kiran Vyapar consolidated net profit declines 65.18% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 49.07% to Rs 22.36 croreNet profit of Kiran Vyapar declined 65.18% to Rs 16.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 48.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 49.07% to Rs 22.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 43.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales22.3643.90 -49 OPM %82.6985.90 -PBDT24.1655.84 -57 PBT24.1055.21 -56 NP16.8348.33 -65
