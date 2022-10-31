Kiran Vyapar consolidated net profit declines 65.18% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 49.07% to Rs 22.36 crore

Net profit of Kiran Vyapar declined 65.18% to Rs 16.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 48.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 49.07% to Rs 22.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 43.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.22.3643.9082.6985.9024.1655.8424.1055.2116.8348.33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)