LIC Housing Finance Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
Kirloskar Industries consolidated net profit rises 106.87% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 15.67% to Rs 459.19 crore

Net profit of Kirloskar Industries rose 106.87% to Rs 38.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 18.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.67% to Rs 459.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 544.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.05% to Rs 95.89 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 84.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.89% to Rs 1885.98 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2190.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales459.19544.54 -16 1885.982190.26 -14 OPM %17.498.88 -12.4610.32 - PBDT97.2954.45 79 260.37244.39 7 PBT81.8539.48 107 199.91187.63 7 NP38.8518.78 107 95.8984.08 14

First Published: Mon, June 22 2020. 15:21 IST

