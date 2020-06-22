Kirloskar Industries consolidated net profit rises 106.87% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 15.67% to Rs 459.19 crore

Net profit of Kirloskar Industries rose 106.87% to Rs 38.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 18.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.67% to Rs 459.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 544.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.05% to Rs 95.89 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 84.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.89% to Rs 1885.98 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2190.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

