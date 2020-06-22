JTEKT India consolidated net profit declines 64.66% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 23.14% to Rs 365.41 croreNet profit of JTEKT India declined 64.66% to Rs 9.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 25.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 23.14% to Rs 365.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 475.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 58.40% to Rs 30.26 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 72.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.88% to Rs 1510.55 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1753.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales365.41475.43 -23 1510.551753.97 -14 OPM %9.1814.59 -9.0612.64 - PBDT33.5368.10 -51 135.74217.73 -38 PBT11.6844.00 -73 42.96121.79 -65 NP9.0525.61 -65 30.2672.74 -58
