JTEKT India consolidated net profit declines 64.66% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 23.14% to Rs 365.41 crore

Net profit of JTEKT India declined 64.66% to Rs 9.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 25.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 23.14% to Rs 365.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 475.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 58.40% to Rs 30.26 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 72.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.88% to Rs 1510.55 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1753.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

