Trishakti Electronics & Industries standalone net profit declines 14.29% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 24.87% to Rs 6.98 crore

Net profit of Trishakti Electronics & Industries declined 14.29% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 24.87% to Rs 6.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.6.989.295.44-3.230.380.420.310.370.240.28

