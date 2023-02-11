Trishakti Electronics & Industries standalone net profit declines 14.29% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 24.87% to Rs 6.98 croreNet profit of Trishakti Electronics & Industries declined 14.29% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 24.87% to Rs 6.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales6.989.29 -25 OPM %5.44-3.23 -PBDT0.380.42 -10 PBT0.310.37 -16 NP0.240.28 -14
