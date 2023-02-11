Darshan Orna standalone net profit declines 89.04% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 52.52% to Rs 4.52 crore

Net profit of Darshan Orna declined 89.04% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 52.52% to Rs 4.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.4.529.521.333.890.110.830.110.830.080.73

