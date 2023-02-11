Darshan Orna standalone net profit declines 89.04% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 52.52% to Rs 4.52 croreNet profit of Darshan Orna declined 89.04% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 52.52% to Rs 4.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales4.529.52 -53 OPM %1.333.89 -PBDT0.110.83 -87 PBT0.110.83 -87 NP0.080.73 -89
