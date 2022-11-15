JUST IN
Umiya Tubes standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 64.44% to Rs 2.61 crore

Net profit of Umiya Tubes rose 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 64.44% to Rs 2.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2.617.34 -64 OPM %9.202.32 -PBDT0.120.10 20 PBT0.030.01 200 NP0.020.01 100

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 12:03 IST

