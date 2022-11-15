Umiya Tubes standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Umiya Tubes reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2022 quarter
Venus Pipes and Tubes IPO ends with robust subscription
Board of Ratnamani Metals & Tubes approves bonus issue of 1:2
Gandhi Special Tubes standalone net profit rises 41.31% in the September 2022 quarter
APL Apollo Tubes consolidated net profit rises 2.82% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 64.44% to Rs 2.61 croreNet profit of Umiya Tubes rose 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 64.44% to Rs 2.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2.617.34 -64 OPM %9.202.32 -PBDT0.120.10 20 PBT0.030.01 200 NP0.020.01 100
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU