Umiya Tubes standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 64.44% to Rs 2.61 crore

Net profit of Umiya Tubes rose 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 64.44% to Rs 2.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.2.617.349.202.320.120.100.030.010.020.01

