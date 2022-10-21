Kolte Patil Developers Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Jai Corp Ltd, Apcotex Industries Ltd, Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd and PB Fintech Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 October 2022.

Kolte Patil Developers Ltd crashed 7.24% to Rs 353 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 29679 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25359 shares in the past one month.

Jai Corp Ltd tumbled 6.68% to Rs 177.4. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.54 lakh shares in the past one month.

Apcotex Industries Ltd lost 6.60% to Rs 543.8. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 30378 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28680 shares in the past one month.

Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd slipped 6.51% to Rs 251.95. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 28356 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48484 shares in the past one month.

PB Fintech Ltd shed 6.35% to Rs 375.55. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.92 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 65553 shares in the past one month.

