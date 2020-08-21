JUST IN
Business Standard

Valecha Engineering reports consolidated net loss of Rs 20.27 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 17.15% to Rs 79.78 crore

Net loss of Valecha Engineering reported to Rs 20.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 34.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 17.15% to Rs 79.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 68.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 91.93 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 102.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 20.15% to Rs 251.98 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 209.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales79.7868.10 17 251.98209.72 20 OPM %16.72-11.45 -11.16-0.82 - PBDT-25.2130.80 PL -107.99-110.19 2 PBT-34.0220.97 PL -144.87-150.26 4 NP-20.2734.03 PL -91.93-102.28 10

First Published: Fri, August 21 2020. 08:39 IST

