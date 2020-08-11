Kothari Sugars & Chemicals standalone net profit declines 32.74% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 0.89% to Rs 127.98 crore

Net profit of Kothari Sugars & Chemicals declined 32.74% to Rs 11.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 17.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 0.89% to Rs 127.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 129.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.127.98129.1313.2214.1716.2515.8712.8212.7011.7917.53

