Kothari Sugars & Chemicals standalone net profit declines 32.74% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 0.89% to Rs 127.98 croreNet profit of Kothari Sugars & Chemicals declined 32.74% to Rs 11.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 17.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 0.89% to Rs 127.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 129.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales127.98129.13 -1 OPM %13.2214.17 -PBDT16.2515.87 2 PBT12.8212.70 1 NP11.7917.53 -33
