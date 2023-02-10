Kotyark Industries standalone net profit rises 29.48% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 25.59% to Rs 35.65 croreNet profit of Kotyark Industries rose 29.48% to Rs 4.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 25.59% to Rs 35.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 47.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales35.6547.91 -26 OPM %17.5010.04 -PBDT5.864.70 25 PBT5.644.45 27 NP4.263.29 29
