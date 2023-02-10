Kotyark Industries standalone net profit rises 29.48% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 25.59% to Rs 35.65 crore

Net profit of Kotyark Industries rose 29.48% to Rs 4.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 25.59% to Rs 35.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 47.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.35.6547.9117.5010.045.864.705.644.454.263.29

