Arvind Fashions Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Triveni Turbine Ltd, Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd and KPIT Technologies Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 August 2021.

Triveni Turbine Ltd, Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd and KPIT Technologies Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 August 2021.

Arvind Fashions Ltd surged 9.95% to Rs 237.5 at 11:49 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.09 lakh shares in the past one month.

Triveni Turbine Ltd soared 8.16% to Rs 127.85. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 62824 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31551 shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd spiked 7.47% to Rs 182.05. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.92 lakh shares in the past one month.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd gained 6.28% to Rs 4315.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 68664 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25059 shares in the past one month.

KPIT Technologies Ltd spurt 5.45% to Rs 351. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.66 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)