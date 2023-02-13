Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar reports consolidated net loss of Rs 58.36 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 13.81% to Rs 1430.84 croreNet Loss of Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar reported to Rs 58.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 164.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 13.81% to Rs 1430.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1257.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1430.841257.23 14 OPM %6.13-4.19 -PBDT-4.56-110.28 96 PBT-58.31-164.53 65 NP-58.36-164.53 65
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
