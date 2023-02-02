Sunil Agro Foods standalone net profit rises 42.11% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 15.25% to Rs 54.56 crore

Net profit of Sunil Agro Foods rose 42.11% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 15.25% to Rs 54.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 47.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.54.5647.342.712.830.860.860.430.450.270.19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)