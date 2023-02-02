JUST IN
Volumes soar at Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd counter
Business Standard

Sunil Agro Foods standalone net profit rises 42.11% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 15.25% to Rs 54.56 crore

Net profit of Sunil Agro Foods rose 42.11% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 15.25% to Rs 54.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 47.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales54.5647.34 15 OPM %2.712.83 -PBDT0.860.86 0 PBT0.430.45 -4 NP0.270.19 42

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, February 02 2023. 14:36 IST

