Sunil Agro Foods standalone net profit rises 42.11% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Sunil Agro Foods standalone net profit declines 13.51% in the September 2022 quarter
Sunil Agro Foods standalone net profit declines 54.55% in the June 2022 quarter
Hatsun Agro soars as board to decide rights issue terms
Volumes jump at Hatsun Agro Product Ltd counter
Agro Tech Foods consolidated net profit rises 1.34% in the December 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 15.25% to Rs 54.56 croreNet profit of Sunil Agro Foods rose 42.11% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 15.25% to Rs 54.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 47.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales54.5647.34 15 OPM %2.712.83 -PBDT0.860.86 0 PBT0.430.45 -4 NP0.270.19 42
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU