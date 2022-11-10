Krsnaa Diagnostics standalone net profit rises 43.30% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 11.51% to Rs 120.72 crore

Net profit of Krsnaa Diagnostics rose 43.30% to Rs 17.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 12.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 11.51% to Rs 120.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 108.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.120.72108.2628.2929.4936.6126.9623.6916.6317.9712.54

