Krsnaa Diagnostics standalone net profit rises 43.30% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 11.51% to Rs 120.72 croreNet profit of Krsnaa Diagnostics rose 43.30% to Rs 17.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 12.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 11.51% to Rs 120.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 108.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales120.72108.26 12 OPM %28.2929.49 -PBDT36.6126.96 36 PBT23.6916.63 42 NP17.9712.54 43
