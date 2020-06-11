Redington India consolidated net profit declines 29.44% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 0.67% to Rs 12666.66 crore

Net profit of Redington India declined 29.44% to Rs 119.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 168.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 0.67% to Rs 12666.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 12582.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.46% to Rs 515.21 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 507.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 10.59% to Rs 51465.17 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 46536.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

