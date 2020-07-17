Kuantum Papers Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Sangam (India) Ltd, Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd, H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd and Karma Energy Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 July 2020.

Kuantum Papers Ltd tumbled 9.94% to Rs 66.6 at 14:35 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1565 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5153 shares in the past one month.

Sangam (India) Ltd lost 9.93% to Rs 59.4. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 73399 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18242 shares in the past one month.

Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd crashed 9.87% to Rs 21. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1081 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2202 shares in the past one month.

H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd plummeted 5.89% to Rs 190. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5875 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5388 shares in the past one month.

Karma Energy Ltd dropped 5.00% to Rs 10.45. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 140 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 697 shares in the past one month.

