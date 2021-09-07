Telecom stocks rise

Telecom stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Telecom index increasing 6.33 points or 0.4% at 1594.15 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Tejas Networks Ltd (up 5%), Indus Towers Ltd (up 3.31%),Vodafone Idea Ltd (up 3.05%),HFCL Ltd (up 1.04%),Tata Communications Ltd (up 0.89%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (up 0.22%), and ITI Ltd (up 0.17%).

On the other hand, Reliance Communications Ltd (down 2.46%), OnMobile Global Ltd (down 1.94%), and Sterlite Technologies Ltd (down 0.56%) turned lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 38.47 or 0.07% at 58258.44.

The Nifty 50 index was down 8.65 points or 0.05% at 17369.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 19.07 points or 0.07% at 27447.59.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 8.01 points or 0.09% at 8472.45.

On BSE,1385 shares were trading in green, 1156 were trading in red and 115 were unchanged.

