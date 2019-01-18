L&T Technology Services consolidated net profit rises 46.95% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 35.89% to Rs 1316.90 croreNet profit of L&T Technology Services rose 46.95% to Rs 185.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 126.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 35.89% to Rs 1316.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 969.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1316.90969.10 36 OPM %18.3515.32 -PBDT277.00191.10 45 PBT253.10176.60 43 NP185.60126.30 47
