La Opala RG rises 22% in five sessions

La Opala RG rose 4.30% to Rs 383.10, extending gains for the fifth trading session.

Shares of La Opala RG have risen 21.73% in five consecutive trading session from its recent closing low of Rs 314.70 hit on 29 November 2021.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has rose 67.21% while the benchmark Sensex has added 26.59% during the same period.

On the technical front, the stock's RSI (relative strength index) stood at 76.88. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

The stock was trading above its 50-day, 100-day and 200-day simple moving average (SMA) placed at 342.35, 335.88 and 331.42, respectively.

Net profit of La Opala RG surged 270.09% to Rs 27.35 crore on 117.61% spurt in net sales to Rs 92.29 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

La Opala RG is a pure-play tableware company. Its brands include La Opala, Diva and Solitare.

