Healthcare stocks rise

Healthcare stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index increasing 147.69 points or 0.6% at 24872.21 at 09:14 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, FDC Ltd (up 7.32%), TTK Healthcare Ltd (up 6.15%),Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd (up 5.74%),Kopran Ltd (up 4.22%),Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd (up 4.11%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd (up 3.54%), Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd (up 2.83%), Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd (up 2.82%), Gland Pharma Ltd (up 2.4%), and Gufic BioSciences Ltd (up 2.25%).

On the other hand, Jubilant Pharmova Ltd (down 5.97%), Panacea Biotec Ltd (down 5%), and Shalby Ltd (down 2.49%) turned lower.

At 09:14 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 95.15 or 0.16% at 58549.67.

The Nifty 50 index was down 60.6 points or 0.35% at 17455.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 127.09 points or 0.43% at 29829.67.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 36.63 points or 0.42% at 8817.65.

On BSE,1268 shares were trading in green, 557 were trading in red and 130 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)