Oil and Gas stocks edge higher

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index increasing 167.86 points or 0.91% at 18519.99 at 09:14 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 2.81%), Petronet LNG Ltd (up 1.32%),Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 1.06%),GAIL (India) Ltd (up 0.96%),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 0.6%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 0.32%), Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.27%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.21%), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.07%).

On the other hand, Gujarat Gas Ltd (down 0.13%), turned lower.

At 09:14 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 95.15 or 0.16% at 58549.67.

The Nifty 50 index was down 60.6 points or 0.35% at 17455.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 127.09 points or 0.43% at 29829.67.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 36.63 points or 0.42% at 8817.65.

On BSE,1268 shares were trading in green, 557 were trading in red and 130 were unchanged.

