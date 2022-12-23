Lancer Containers Lines Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Goodluck India Ltd, Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd, Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd and Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 December 2022.

Lancer Containers Lines Ltd lost 20.00% to Rs 161 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 67920 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23650 shares in the past one month.

Goodluck India Ltd tumbled 19.92% to Rs 362.8. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 90108 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15614 shares in the past one month.

Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd crashed 13.91% to Rs 185. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 28724 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15389 shares in the past one month.

Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd pared 13.10% to Rs 699.95. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8820 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9175 shares in the past one month.

Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd dropped 12.81% to Rs 48. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 9520 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3923 shares in the past one month.

