Larsen & Toubro Infotech launches Canvas PolarSled for expedited cloud migration

-
ALSO READ
Larsen & Toubro Infotech launches LTI SafeRadius, a GDPR-compliant return-to-work app
Larsen & Toubro Infotech launches LTI Canvas for enabling work from anywhere
Larsen & Toubro Infotech consolidated net profit rises 17.09% in the June 2020 quarter
LTI launches Accelerated Migration Program for SAP customers with Amazon Web Services
Larsen & Toubro Infotech standalone net profit rises 15.40% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Larsen & Toubro Infotech launched Canvas PolarSled, an automated cloud migration and modernization framework to help enterprises accelerate their data journey to Snowflake, the cloud data platform. LTI Canvas PolarSled enables enterprises with rapid migration of their cloud data to Snowflake's single, integrated platform in an efficient and low-risk way.
With its innovative architecture, unique consumption model and near-unlimited scalability, Snowflake adoption can help enterprises emerge as fully equipped digital organizations. LTI Canvas PolarSled is a unique framework that provides a complete playbook on automation strategy and governance to ensure swift migration to Snowflake.
LTI Canvas PolarSled approaches migration to Snowflake in three layers, each with a specific set of tools, governance and outcomes:
1.
A consulting led and contextualized migration strategy and design 2. End-to-end migration across entire analytics value chain by leveraging LTI tools & accelerators 3. Optimizing Snowflake data platform post-migration
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU