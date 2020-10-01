Larsen & Toubro Infotech launches Canvas PolarSled for expedited cloud migration

Larsen & Toubro Infotech launched Canvas PolarSled, an automated cloud migration and modernization framework to help enterprises accelerate their data journey to Snowflake, the cloud data platform. LTI Canvas PolarSled enables enterprises with rapid migration of their cloud data to Snowflake's single, integrated platform in an efficient and low-risk way.

With its innovative architecture, unique consumption model and near-unlimited scalability, Snowflake adoption can help enterprises emerge as fully equipped digital organizations. LTI Canvas PolarSled is a unique framework that provides a complete playbook on automation strategy and governance to ensure swift migration to Snowflake.

LTI Canvas PolarSled approaches migration to Snowflake in three layers, each with a specific set of tools, governance and outcomes:

A consulting led and contextualized migration strategy and design 2. End-to-end migration across entire analytics value chain by leveraging LTI tools & accelerators 3. Optimizing Snowflake data platform post-migration

