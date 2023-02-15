Lasa Supergenerics reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.92 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 101.40% to Rs 31.70 croreNet Loss of Lasa Supergenerics reported to Rs 4.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 4.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 101.40% to Rs 31.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 15.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales31.7015.74 101 OPM %-7.76-7.43 -PBDT-2.03-1.17 -74 PBT-5.12-4.76 -8 NP-4.92-4.71 -4
