Laxmi Organic Industries consolidated net profit declines 66.83% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 23.87% to Rs 654.64 crore

Net profit of Laxmi Organic Industries declined 66.83% to Rs 27.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 82.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 23.87% to Rs 654.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 859.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

