Laxmi Organic Industries consolidated net profit declines 66.83% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 23.87% to Rs 654.64 croreNet profit of Laxmi Organic Industries declined 66.83% to Rs 27.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 82.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 23.87% to Rs 654.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 859.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales654.64859.88 -24 OPM %8.3713.80 -PBDT52.33113.75 -54 PBT33.54100.36 -67 NP27.2382.08 -67
