JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Quick Heal Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.29 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Laxmi Organic Industries consolidated net profit declines 66.83% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 23.87% to Rs 654.64 crore

Net profit of Laxmi Organic Industries declined 66.83% to Rs 27.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 82.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 23.87% to Rs 654.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 859.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales654.64859.88 -24 OPM %8.3713.80 -PBDT52.33113.75 -54 PBT33.54100.36 -67 NP27.2382.08 -67

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, January 25 2023. 07:38 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU