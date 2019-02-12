JUST IN
Likhami Consulting standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 6.25% to Rs 0.15 crore

Net profit of Likhami Consulting declined 33.33% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 6.25% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.150.16 -6 OPM %33.3312.50 -PBDT0.050.03 67 PBT0.050.03 67 NP0.020.03 -33

